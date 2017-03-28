US Concrete’s (USCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

USCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of US Concrete to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. 497,129 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $930.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.19. US Concrete has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $71.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business earned $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post $3.56 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/da-davidson-reiterates-buy-rating-for-us-concrete-inc-uscr-updated-updated.html.

In related news, CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 6,500 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $444,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,739.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Baker Peabody sold 3,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,035.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,707 shares of company stock worth $2,440,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 234.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 70,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $4,978,000.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in a range of geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two segments. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.