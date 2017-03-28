CytRx Co. (CYTR) Announces Earnings Results

CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08.

Shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) opened at 0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The stock’s market cap is $49.28 million. CytRx has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.66.

CYTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on CytRx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytRx in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CytRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytRx stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.00% of CytRx worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The Company is focused on the clinical development of aldoxorubicin, its modified version of the chemotherapeutic agent, doxorubicin. It is engaged in Phase III trials for aldoxorubicin as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) whose tumors have progressed after treatment with chemotherapy.

