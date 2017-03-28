Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $778,057,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 55,870 shares during the period. CVS Health Corp accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of CVS Health Corp worth $778,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,113,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. PVG Asset Management raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 211.6% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management now owns 72,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 78.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $778,057,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/cvs-health-corp-cvs-stake-lowered-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-updated-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp from $91.50 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

In other news, EVP Andrew Sussman sold 14,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $1,133,961.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,877,631.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

