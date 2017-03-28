CVS Health Corp (CVS) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Hold

Vetr upgraded shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has $81.21 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp reissued a buy rating and set a $106.67 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp from $91.50 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CVS Health Corp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health Corp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.99.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 78.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. CVS Health Corp’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 95,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $7,714,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Sussman sold 14,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $1,133,961.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $800,355,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,280,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,442,516,000 after buying an additional 9,180,492 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,930,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 48.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,400,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,281,464,000 after buying an additional 4,699,619 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,288,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,127,532,000 after buying an additional 2,372,019 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health Corp

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

