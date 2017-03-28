Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Customers Bancorp worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,842,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after buying an additional 162,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,599,000 after buying an additional 174,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 170,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after buying an additional 109,667 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) opened at 30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.63. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/customers-bancorp-inc-cubi-position-increased-by-new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Ehst sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $92,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,753 shares of company stock worth $16,041,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in the community banking segment. The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.