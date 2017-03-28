Crew Energy’s (CR) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) traded up 4.51% on Friday, hitting $4.87. 650,954 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $715.02 million. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin, primarily in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Its activities are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource situated in northeast British Columbia.

