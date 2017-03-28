Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Accenture Plc (ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $124.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 target price on Accenture Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Vetr raised Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.99.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 119.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm earned $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Accenture Plc had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post $5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Accenture Plc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.85%.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $514,115.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meristem LLP increased its position in Accenture Plc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL increased its position in Accenture Plc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Accenture Plc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Accenture Plc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

