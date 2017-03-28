Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) PT Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group AG

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) opened at 12.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.62 billion.

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Platform Specialty Products Corp had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $950 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) PT Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group AG” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/credit-suisse-group-ag-increases-platform-specialty-products-corp-pah-price-target-to-12-00-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAH. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 81,539 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.