Credit Suisse Group AG Increases OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB) Price Target to GBX 450

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 370 ($4.65) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneSavings Bank PLC from GBX 355 ($4.46) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Investec upped their price objective on OneSavings Bank PLC from GBX 405 ($5.09) to GBX 440 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.22) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 422.83 ($5.31).

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) opened at 421.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 386.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 328.24. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.03 billion. OneSavings Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 439.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from OneSavings Bank PLC’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About OneSavings Bank PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

