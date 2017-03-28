Credit Suisse Group AG Downgrades Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) to Neutral

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Delek US Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Shares of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) opened at 24.35 on Friday. Delek US Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.51 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. Delek US Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Delek US Holdings’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Delek US Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/credit-suisse-group-ag-downgrades-delek-us-holdings-inc-dk-to-neutral.html.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $95,335.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $210,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,634 shares of company stock valued at $308,786 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Delek US Holdings by 229.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 146,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Delek US Holdings by 21.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 510,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 89,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Delek US Holdings by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,622,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,058,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delek US Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 255,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek US Holdings by 59.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,662,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, the transportation, storage and wholesale of crude oil, intermediate and refined products and convenience store retailing. The Company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics and Retail. Its Refining Segment operates independent refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas with a combined design crude distillation capacity of approximately 155,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.