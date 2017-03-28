Seaspan Co. (SSW) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $8.00 price target on Seaspan Co. (NYSE:SSW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Seaspan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Seaspan in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seaspan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Seaspan in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Seaspan from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.06.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) opened at 6.12 on Thursday. Seaspan has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $646.67 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Seaspan had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Seaspan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seaspan will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. GLG Partners LP acquired a new position in Seaspan during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seaspan during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seaspan by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Seaspan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seaspan by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Seaspan

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. It charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. It operates a fleet of approximately 90 containerships. Its operating vessels include YM Wish, YM Wellhead, YM Witness, CSCL Manzanillo and Guayaquil Bridge.

