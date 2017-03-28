Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) PT Set at $83.00 by Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $83.00 price target on Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe's Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) opened at 81.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. Lowe's Companies has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post $4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Niblock sold 447,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $36,238,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 479,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,873,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 30,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $2,476,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $886,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,505 shares of company stock worth $39,758,270. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 68.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

