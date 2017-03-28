Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts Give Kroger Co (KR) a $33.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $33.00 price target on Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.91.

Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) opened at 28.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. Kroger has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $39.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $324,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Kroger by 212.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 289.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 133.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company operates through retail operations segment. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. Its supermarkets operate under various formats, such as combination food and drug stores (combo stores), multi-department stores, marketplace stores or price impact warehouses.

