Dollar General Corp. (DG) PT Set at $69.00 by Credit Suisse Group AG

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has been given a $69.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Dollar General Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General Corp. from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) opened at 68.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business earned $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Dollar General Corp. had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Dollar General Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 7th. Dollar General Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. by 390.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. by 14.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. by 114.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General Corp.

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

