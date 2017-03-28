Craig Hallum Downgrades The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on The Advisory Board Company from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Advisory Board Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Advisory Board Company from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price objective on The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Advisory Board Company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.07.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.15. The Advisory Board Company has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm earned $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Craig Hallum Downgrades The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/craig-hallum-downgrades-the-advisory-board-company-abco-to-hold-updated.html.

In other The Advisory Board Company news, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,145.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Musslewhite sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $196,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,883. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCO. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 688,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 57.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

The Advisory Board Company Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.