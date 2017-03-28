Cpcm LLC Acquires Shares of 7,070 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Cpcm LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Cpcm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 846.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $844.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.41. The company has a market capitalization of $404.08 billion, a PE ratio of 172.82 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.56 and a 1-year high of $862.79.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business earned $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morningstar, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.95.
In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.
