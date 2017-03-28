Cowen and Company Initiates Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNDX. FBR & Co initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Instinet initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $25.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) opened at 13.14 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $239.73 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 306.05% and a negative net margin of 3,388.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.17) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,521,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,329.8% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 123,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

