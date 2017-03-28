Coty Inc (COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.46.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Coty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Camillo Pane bought 72,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $1,413,719.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greerson Greene Mcmullen bought 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,248,307 shares of company stock worth $78,918,928. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coty stock. Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Coty accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) opened at 18.26 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $13.64 billion. Coty has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post $0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Coty’s payout ratio is -118.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Coty Inc (COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/coty-inc-coty-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Coty

Coty Inc is a beauty company. The Company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care and Brazil Acquisition. Its fragrance products include a range of men’s and women’s products. Its fragrance brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, Chloe, Balenciaga, Beyonce, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.