Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) Receives C$13.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

