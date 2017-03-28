Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 17th

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 32.90 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.23 billion.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,555 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $120,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $505,299.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. The Company’s segments are Defense/IT Locations; Regional Office; operating wholesale data center, and other.

