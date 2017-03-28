Analysts Set Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Price Target at $5.60

Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCS. Morgan Stanley cut Container Store Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $5.00 target price on Container Store Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 10,000 shares of Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 65.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Container Store Group by 218.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,676,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,149,842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Container Store Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) opened at 3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Container Store Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.34.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm earned $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of storage and organization products. The Company’s segments include The Container Store (TCS), Elfa and Corporate/Other. The Company’s TCS segment consists of its retail stores, Website and call center, as well as its installation and organizational services business.

