ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

CFMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) opened at 5.22 on Tuesday. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The stock’s market cap is $228.74 million.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm earned $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 73.53%. On average, analysts predict that ConforMIS will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConforMIS news, Director Philipp Lang sold 137,968 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $1,186,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cerveny sold 3,569 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $30,657.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,512 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter worth $106,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company that uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants. The Company’s products include iTotal CR, which is the cruciate-retaining, customized total knee replacement system to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iTotal PS, which is the posterior cruciate ligament substituting, or posterior-stabilized, customized total knee replacement product to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iDuo, which is the customized bicompartmental knee replacement system, and iUni, which is the customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

