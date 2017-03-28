Zacks Investment Research Lowers ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) to Sell

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) opened at 5.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock’s market cap is $228.74 million.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 73.53%. The firm earned $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. On average, analysts predict that ConforMIS will post ($1.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/conformis-inc-cfms-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other ConforMIS news, Director Philipp Lang sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,429.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cerveny sold 3,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $30,657.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,512 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the third quarter valued at $2,271,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ConforMIS by 19.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company that uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants. The Company’s products include iTotal CR, which is the cruciate-retaining, customized total knee replacement system to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iTotal PS, which is the posterior cruciate ligament substituting, or posterior-stabilized, customized total knee replacement product to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iDuo, which is the customized bicompartmental knee replacement system, and iUni, which is the customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.