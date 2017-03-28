Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Posts Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 363.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.68%.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) opened at 17.39 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $388.28 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

CNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others segment. It has clinical candidates under development, including AVP-786, CTP-656, CTP-730 and JZP-386.

