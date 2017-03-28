Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) PT Raised to $45.00

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr lowered Conagra Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.38 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) opened at 40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 3,300 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $128,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,818,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,313,000 after buying an additional 85,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conagra Brands by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,930,000 after buying an additional 952,456 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,378,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,484,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,971,000 after buying an additional 1,057,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,860,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

