Computer Sciences Co. (CSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Computer Sciences Co. (NYSE:CSC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.10.

CSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on shares of Computer Sciences from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Computer Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Computer Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Computer Sciences from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Computer Sciences (NYSE:CSC) opened at 68.05 on Tuesday. Computer Sciences has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $71.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. The company’s market cap is $9.60 billion.

Computer Sciences (NYSE:CSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Computer Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Sciences will post $2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Computer Sciences’s payout ratio is -74.67%.

In other news, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $44,953.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 381,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $305,169.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 382,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,793,994.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,263 shares of company stock worth $1,827,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Computer Sciences by 31.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Sciences

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) is a global provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides various technology solutions, including consulting, applications services and software.

