Computer Sciences Co. (CSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Pacific Crest

Stock analysts at Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of Computer Sciences Co. (NYSE:CSC) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Pacific Crest’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on shares of Computer Sciences from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Computer Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Computer Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Computer Sciences from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Computer Sciences (NYSE:CSC) opened at 68.05 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $9.60 billion. Computer Sciences has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $71.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

Computer Sciences (NYSE:CSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Computer Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Sciences will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Computer Sciences’s payout ratio is currently -74.67%.

In related news, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $44,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 381,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $413,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 386,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,614,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,692. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSC. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Computer Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Computer Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Computer Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in Computer Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Sciences Company Profile

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) is a global provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides various technology solutions, including consulting, applications services and software.

