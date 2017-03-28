Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 53.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) opened at 66.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.51. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $443.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post $3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Compass Minerals International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/compass-minerals-international-inc-cmp-shares-bought-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in producing and marketing essential minerals, including salt, sulfate of potash (SOP) specialty fertilizer, magnesium chloride and micronutrients. It operates through two segments, which include salt and plant nutrition.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.