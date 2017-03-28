Compass Group plc (CMPGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group plc (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMPGY. Societe Generale raised Compass Group plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Compass Group plc (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) opened at 19.32 on Friday. Compass Group plc has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Compass Group plc Company Profile

Compass Group PLC provides food and support services. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Rest of World and Central activities. The Europe segment includes Turkey and Russia. The Rest of World segment includes Japan. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; defense, offshore and remote, and sports and leisure.

