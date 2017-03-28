Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $7.83 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded up 1.05% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,283,687 shares. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Community Health Systems (CYH) Lowered to Strong Sell at Vetr Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/community-health-systems-cyh-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-vetr-inc.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.