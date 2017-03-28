Community Health Systems (CYH) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CYH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) opened at 9.64 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $17.73. The company’s market cap is $1.07 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Community Health Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 737,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Community Health Systems by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

