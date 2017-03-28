Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 94,780 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,780 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $44,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,926,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,321,000 after buying an additional 3,029,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,540,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,219,000 after buying an additional 105,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,964,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,059,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,345,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,899,000 after buying an additional 282,031 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,084,000 after buying an additional 711,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business earned $16.90 billion during the quarter. Procter & Gamble Co had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.22 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

In other Procter & Gamble Co news, insider Charles E. Pierce sold 55,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $5,126,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohamed Samir Abde Abdelfattah sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $171,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,936 shares of company stock valued at $35,928,133. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

