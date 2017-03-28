Comerica Bank Sells 29,891 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Green Plains worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Green Plains by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Green Plains by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Green Plains by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) opened at 22.70 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $866.71 million, a P/E ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company earned $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,705.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 78,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $1,990,631.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,109.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc (Green Plains) is a vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributor of ethanol. The Company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness, Marketing and Distribution, and Partnership. The Company’s ethanol production segment is engaged in the production of ethanol and related distillers grain.

