Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Lindsay Co. (LNN)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Lindsay worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Lindsay by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 40,251 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 44.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 4.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 830,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,457,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) opened at 79.94 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $851.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lindsay from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

