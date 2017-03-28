Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) opened at 11.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 1,090.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Vetr cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. FBR & Co cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc (Annaly) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business objectives are to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders from its investments and capital preservation. Its portfolio also includes residential credit investments, such as credit risk transfer securities and non-agency mortgage-backed securities.

