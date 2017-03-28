Comerica Bank Raises Position in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $135,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) opened at 8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $852.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company earned $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comerica Bank Raises Position in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/comerica-bank-raises-position-in-iridium-communications-inc-irdm.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Sunday, December 4th.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $246,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,695.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield bought 7,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,911.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,077.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is a satellite communications company that offers mobile voice and data communications services. The Company utilizes mesh architecture to route traffic across its satellite constellation using radio frequency crosslinks between satellites. Its lines of business include land mobile, machine to machine, maritime, aviation and government.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.