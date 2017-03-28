Comerica Bank Has $895,000 Position in Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Express worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Express by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Express by 9.8% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) opened at 8.74 on Tuesday. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.00. Express had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company earned $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/comerica-bank-has-895000-position-in-express-inc-expr.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Express in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Express in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Express

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise, targeting the 20 to 30 year old customer. The Company offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeans wear and going-out occasions.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.