Comerica Bank Has $887,000 Position in Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Atwood Oceanics worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Atwood Oceanics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atwood Oceanics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atwood Oceanics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Atwood Oceanics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association raised its position in Atwood Oceanics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) opened at 8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.26. Atwood Oceanics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.56 million for the quarter. Atwood Oceanics had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atwood Oceanics, Inc. will post ($0.57) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATW. Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Iberia Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atwood Oceanics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

