SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty Corp were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp during the third quarter valued at about $7,804,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 137,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,843,000 after buying an additional 122,161 shares during the period.

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) opened at 105.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $120.63.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.19. SL Green Realty Corp had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company earned $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SL Green Realty Corp’s payout ratio is 132.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty Corp from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC cut SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG cut SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Green sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total value of $10,560,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,560,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

