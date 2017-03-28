Comerica Bank Buys 828 Shares of Potbelly Corp (PBPB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.88% of Potbelly Corp worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Potbelly Corp by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly Corp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly Corp by 30.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 551,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 129,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Potbelly Corp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 655,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) opened at 13.45 on Tuesday. Potbelly Corp has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $337.20 million, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business earned $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Potbelly Corp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Anne Ewing sold 25,000 shares of Potbelly Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 10,000 shares of Potbelly Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $131,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly Corp

Potbelly Corporation owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

