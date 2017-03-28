Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of WisdomTree Investments worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 36.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at 8.56 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/comerica-bank-boosts-stake-in-wisdomtree-investments-inc-wetf.html.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 97,971 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $895,454.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes fundamentally weighted funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. The Company operates through exchange traded products (ETP) sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.