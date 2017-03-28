Comerica Bank Acquires 7,152 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 53.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) opened at 14.87 on Tuesday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Telefonica Brasil SA’s previous dividend of $0.03. Telefonica Brasil SA’s payout ratio is currently 81.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica Brasil SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil SA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Telefonica Brasil SA Company Profile

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband (UBB), Pay television, information technology and digital services (such as e-health, cloud and financial services).

