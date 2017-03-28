Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.05.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) opened at 11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company’s market capitalization is $332.76 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $138,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 350.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, Xtampza ER (Xtampza), is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone, a prescribed opioid medication.

