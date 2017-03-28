Insider Selling: Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (BLBD) Director Sells 25,489 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 25,489 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $434,332.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 464,570 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,897,690.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 514,570 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,747,690.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 594,421 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $10,105,157.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 243,409 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $4,137,953.00.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) opened at 16.95 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $390.36 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm earned $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

