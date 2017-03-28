Visa Inc (V) Position Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 789.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 88.95 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/coldstream-capital-management-inc-boosts-position-in-visa-inc-v-updated.html.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.12 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.