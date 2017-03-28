Cogentix Medical Inc (CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogentix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cogentix Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Cogentix Medical (NASDAQ:CGNT) opened at 1.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Cogentix Medical has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $85.91 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cogentix Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogentix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Cogentix Medical worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogentix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Cogentix Medical

Cogentix Medical, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets a line of fiber-optic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand that are used across various surgical specialties in diagnostic and treatment procedures. The Company also offers the Urgent PC Neuromodulation System (Urgent PC Systems), a device that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS), for the office-based treatment of overactive bladder (OAB).

