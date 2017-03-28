TheStreet Lowers Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cogent Communications Holdings from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) opened at 42.00 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm earned $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Cogent Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 516.13%.

In other Cogent Communications Holdings news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $85,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Weingarten sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $95,968.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,619 shares of company stock worth $1,861,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications Holdings

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

