Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Off Wall Street reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) opened at 42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Cogent Communications Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.13%.

In other Cogent Communications Holdings news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $42,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,371 over the last ninety days. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings by 2,790.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings during the third quarter worth about $9,454,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings during the third quarter worth about $8,791,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

