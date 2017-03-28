Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Price Target at $100.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) opened at 73.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 15.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 11.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 76.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 34.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

