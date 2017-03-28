FBR & Co Begins Coverage on Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)

Investment analysts at FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPR) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Clipper Realty (NASDAQ:CLPR) opened at 13.51 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s market capitalization is $154.31 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.
In other news, Director Sam Levinson bought 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $4,500,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Bistricer bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
